VIDEO: Mavs Dwight Powell Reveals Rehab Progress

DALLAS - Dwight Powell says that his Achilles rehab progress has been going as planned and is ready to begin participation in scrimmages with his Dallas Mavs.

"Rehab is going well,'' said Powell, who sustained the injury in January and was therefore reduced to a role of supporter in the Mavs' Orlando bubble NBA Playoffs run. "I've been saying everything's on schedule, but now it's kind of a moot point.''

A "moot point''? Why?

"We don't really know when we're going to get going again,'' Powell said of the next-whenever NBA season.

As it stands now, Powell believes he's ready to take the court for workouts ... except the closure of NBA facilities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic makes that impossible.

But the notion that he's ready to participate in pick-up games, whenever those can happen, is obviously promising as Powell readies to again be a key on-the-court Mav. Powell last year averaged 9.4 points on 63.8 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 40 games.

The 6-foot-10 native of Canada was helpful in other ways off the court. Powell, 29, played an active role as a community helper and healer, winning an NBA Cares award for his service.

“The game of basketball has provided me a great deal and playing in this league has always been my dream,” Powell said. “But more importantly, to be able to support families in their time of need and hopefully allow kids a chance to live their dreams themselves means so much more to me.”

READ MORE: Mavs Dwight Powell Named One of Five Recipients of NBA Cares Award

Additionally, Powell was elevated to the position of leadership among fellow NBA players as he was a key figure in helping the league and the Players Association make the bubble work.

Said Mavs owner Mark Cuban: “Dwight is super-smart. He has a great heart, is authentic. Dwight should be a candidate for the NBA Cares Award every year. Dwight is always looking to what he can do for others. He is the definition of selfless. He is just a great guy by every measure.”