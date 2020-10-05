Mavs Dwight Powell Named One of Five Recipients of NBA Cares Community Assist Award

DALLAS - Dwight Powell of The Dallas Mavericks says he is living his dream. But his work in the community - as he’s been named a recipient of the NBA Cares 2019-20 End-of-Season Community Assist Award - Is allowing him to help others realize their dreams as well.

“The game of basketball has provided me a great deal and playing in this league has always been my dream,” Powell said. “But more importantly, to be able to support families in their time of need and hopefully allow kids a chance to live their dreams themselves means so much more to me.”

He the first player in Mavericks history to take home the yearly honor since the NBA started selecting overall winners after the 2011-12 season, and is among five recipients of this year’s end-of-season award in recognition of his continued commitment to positively impacting the community through sustained efforts over the course of the season.

Former Maverick and current Sacramento King, Harrison Barnes, was one of the other four winners, along with Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, Bucks guard George Hill and Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After losing his mother to breast cancer in 2012, the Mavs standout created the Dwight Powell Children and Family Support Fund in partnership with UT Southwestern Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center to help patients and their children cope with the hardships of cancer.

Last October, Powell hosted “A Night of Hope” with help from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and head coach Rick Carlisle. The sold-out fundraiser raised more than $750,000 for the Dwight Powell Children and Family Support Fund.

“Dwight is super-smart,” Cuban said. “He has a great heart, is authentic. Dwight should be a candidate for the NBA Cares Award every year. Dwight is always looking to what he can do for others. He is the definition of selfless. He is just a great guy by every measure.”