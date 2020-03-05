Was That A 'Playoff Atmosphere'? Mavs' Porzingis Admits He Wouldn't Know

DALLAS - Did the overtime thriller between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night here at the AAC

"feel like a playoff atmosphere,'' as the cliche goes?

As an observer - and even if we ignore the snark that suggests that recently, maybe Dallas and New Orleans don't know much about that feeling - yes. Yes, the 127-123 game was filled with drama and heroics and ... yes.

Right, Kristaps Porzingis?

“I mean,'' he said with a grin, "I wish I had that experience to tell you ...''

Indeed, for all of Porzingis' accomplishments at just 24, his three years with the New York Knicks never allowed him the feeling. And his time with the Mavs last year in street clothes while rehabbing his knee? No, there was no real “playoff atmosphere” here, either.

Porzingis now seems primed for his first crack at the NBA postseason, though, as Dallas holds a firm grasp on the No. 7 seed in the West playoff race. And KP is more than doing his part, including his performance in this game, in which the 7-3 Latvian was good for 34 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

Those numbers are significant in three ways.

One, they mirror the work of teammate Luka Doncic, who was good for 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists.

Two, they continue a great hot streak for KP (last week's Western Conference Player of the Week) that includes the fact that he's the first NBA player since Shaquille O'Neal to post back-to-back games of 30/10/5.

And three, they are the sort of numbers that, should KP continue them into the postseason, will help him realize how special a "playoff atmosphere'' really is - especially when you win.