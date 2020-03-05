Luka and the Mavs Outlast Zion and the Pelicans 127-123 in OT on a Star-Studded Night

DALLAS - Thanks to the Luka Doncic/Zion Williamson headline, it was no ordinary night at the American Airlines Center, as the stars were shining bright on the NBA's two biggest young players.

From Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes to soccer megastar Eden Hazard, and two Dallas Cowboys legends in Dez Bryant and Michael Irvin, the buzz in the arena was on the level of a Hollywood-led Lakers game night at the Staples Center.

Only this time, instead of Lebron James and Anthony Davis, the world was watching the Mavs European duo of Doncic, and Kristaps Porzingis.

The night did not disappoint either, with the Mavs and Pelicans trading basket for basket in a tight overtime affair.

Kristaps Porzingis came out firing early and often for the Mavs, scoring 34 points and hitting 14-of-28 from the field, while also adding 12 rebounds and five blocked shots for the evening.

Not to be outdone, Doncic, who cashed in a franchise record-setting 22nd career triple-double, had one of the best statistical games of his career, pouring in 30 points, grabbing 17 rebounds, and handing out 10 assists in 41 minutes.

Seth Curry also added 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the bench, while Tim Hardaway Jr. connected for 18 points, Delon Wright scored 10.

Maxi Kleber had a stellar defensive night as well, blocking five shots, and adding seven rebounds with one steal and four assists.

Before fouling out of the game in the overtime period, Brandon Ingram led the way for the Pelicans, scoring 27 points on 50-percent shooting, and grabbing five rebounds with four assists.

Lonzo Ball also had a great night on the offensive end of the floor, scoring another 25 points with 11 rebounds, and six assists.

As for Williamson, the rookie netted his 13th-straight game with more than 20 points scored, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds on 9-of-18 shooting.

The Mavs (38-25) will look to continue their newfound home success on Friday night when Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (31-31) head to the American Airlines Center for the third matchup of the season between the two teams.

The Mavs are 1-1 against Memphis so far this season, with the Grizzlies taking the previous matchup 121-107 on February 5th at Fed Ex Forum. Kristaps Porzingis had 32 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.