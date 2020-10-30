SI.com
Dallas Basketball
WATCH: Mavs Unveil 'Hardwood Classic' Court

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Who doesn't love a little nostalgia?

The Dallas Mavericks are throwing it back ... as a way to honor the NBA franchise's 40th season, the Mavs are upgrading the look at American Airlines Center by going back in time.

The Mavs on Friday Tweeted a quick sneak-peek at their new "Hardwood Classic" court, which pays tribute to their old-school green logo. ... and will be used at NBA games at the AAC when the team also wears its green-themed, "Hardwood Classic'' throwback jerseys ... complete with the classic logo featuring the trademark white cowboy hat favored by late founder and owner Don Carter.

The court will look something like this ...

Other changes are in store for the Mavs, who of course are coming off a surprisingly impressive season driven in large part by second-year standout Luka Doncic, who at just 21 is already a first-team All-NBA player.

READ MORE: Whitt's End: 'City Of Champions' is Dallas, Thanks To Mavs Owner

READ MORE: NBA Free Agency: Mavs Like Gallinari, But at What Price?

READ MORE: NBA Draft: Mavs Hosting TCU's Desmond Bane, per Sources

The Mavs are considered by many to be a legit contender already for the 2020-21 NBA season ... whenever it starts. (The latest buzz has the league planning a December start.) And when it does? Here in Dallas, we will be doing it in style.

Old-style, that is. Hardwood Classic style. ... All of which, for long-time Mavs fans, makes it easy to be green.

