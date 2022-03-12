WATCH: Delonte West, Ex Mavs & NBA Standout, Trying for Comeback

The Big 3 league is conducting tryouts this weekend in West's native Washington, D.C. - and Delonte wants in as he continues to work to overcome off-the-court issues.

DALLAS - Former Dallas Mavericks guard Delonte West has been working his way through legal trouble in Florida, recently pleading not guilty to charges stemming from an incident with police in Palm Beach County, Florida.

But he's also trying to work his way into a basketball career.

The Big 3 league is conducting tryouts this weekend in West's native Washington, D.C. - and Delonte wants in as he continues to work to overcome off-the-court issues.

West, 38, has for years struggled with mental issues and more, with the Dallas Mavs organization, led by owner Mark Cuban, trying to offer assistance. substance abuse issues and homelessness in recent years. In 2020, Cuban helped West enter into a drug rehabilitation facility, with Cuban offering to pay for his treatment. And a year later, West had advanced from being a patient at the Florida rehab center to getting a job there.

West played for four different NBA teams from 2004 to 2012. With the Cleveland Cavaliers, he averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per over three seasons. He finished his NBA run in Dallas, when during the 2011-12 he played in In 44 games, starting 33 of them, as he averaged 9.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

The October 19 arrest report states that West, for eight seasons an NBA standout, was apprehended by police at about 9 p.m. after he was found “yelling and banging on the glass doors” at the Boynton Beach Police Department entrance.

Per the police report, West was “screaming profanities” while holding open containers of beer and vodka. West allegedly walked away from police, who ordered him to stop, but he continued to refuse to stop.

The police report states that West “began to place his hands inside the waistband of his pants,” which prompted an officer to “unholster and initialize” a Taser. West was then handcuffed, but “continued to be belligerent and screaming profanities” while officers searched him and moved him into their patrol car.

As always, we're thinking good thoughts for Delonte West, on the court and off.

