WATCH: Mavs Tim Hardaway Jr. 'Video Bombs' Dwight Powell on Live TV

DALLAS - Dwight Powell and Tim Hardaway Jr. both played roles in Saturday's Dallas Mavericks 109-91 win over the visiting Sixers here at the AAC. But it was Powell who got the call to jump on TV as a sort of "Player of the Game'' ... and it was THJ who playfully stole his moment.

Powell took over the game in the third quarter while producing a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds as Dallas snapped a two-game losing streak. So yes, it made sense that he would be Skin Wade's postgame interview subject on TV.

But teammate Hardaway Jr. had other thoughts.

Powell eventually got his due, but not without a moment of funny attention for Hardaway, who contributed 12 points and nine rebounds in his 30 minutes.

The Mavs ended their six-game homestand by improving to 24-15 with the win over Philly. (Game story here.) They did it with the guidance of Luka Doncic and without Kristaps Porzingis, who hopes to return from his knee injury this week. And Powell (8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game) and Hardaway (14 points per) will be there to help, too ... on the court and on TV.