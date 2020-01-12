Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Mavs Step Back Podcast

WATCH: Mavs Tim Hardaway Jr. 'Video Bombs' Dwight Powell on Live TV

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Dwight Powell and Tim Hardaway Jr. both played roles in Saturday's Dallas Mavericks 109-91 win over the visiting Sixers here at the AAC. But it was Powell who got the call to jump on TV as a sort of "Player of the Game'' ... and it was THJ who playfully stole his moment.

Powell took over the game in the third quarter while producing a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds as Dallas snapped a two-game losing streak. So yes, it made sense that he would be Skin Wade's postgame interview subject on TV.

But teammate Hardaway Jr. had other thoughts.

Powell eventually got his due, but not without a moment of funny attention for Hardaway, who contributed 12 points and nine rebounds in his 30 minutes.

The Mavs ended their six-game homestand by improving to 24-15 with the win over Philly. (Game story here.) They did it with the guidance of Luka Doncic and without Kristaps Porzingis, who hopes to return from his knee injury this week. And Powell (8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game) and Hardaway (14 points per) will be there to help, too ... on the court and on TV.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Use Strong Second Half to Take Down Sixers 109-91, Salvage Homestand

After a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks bounced back in a big way on Saturday, using a strong second half to down the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Center.

Matt Galatzan

Skip Bayless Targets His Bogus Look-at-Me Hatred at Young Mavs Superstar Luka Doncic

Skip Bayless of FOX Sports, Prepping To Replace LeBron, Targets His Bogus Look-at-Me Hatred at Young Mavs Superstar Luka Doncic

Mike Fisher

Luka Rips Jersey, Rick Rips Refs; Can Mavs Rip Visiting Sixers Tonight?

Luka Doncic Rips his Jersey and Rick Carlisle the Rips Refs, All Part of a "Murderous Stretch'' That Continues Tonight. Can The Mavs Rip the Visiting Sixers?

Mike Fisher

Luka and Slumping Mavs Can't Overcome LeBron's Big Night, Fall 129-114 at Home

Luka and Slumping Mavs Can't Overcome LeBron's Big Night, Fall 129-114 at Home

Dalton Trigg

The Siren's Call GAMEDAY: Lakers at Mavs as 'The Unicorn' Looks to Sidestep the Enchanted Glue Factory

GAMEDAY: It's Lakers at Mavs as Kristaps Porzingis - 'The Unicorn' - Looks to Sidestep the Enchanted Glue Factory

T.J. Macias

What's Mavs Trade Interest Level in Iguodala and Covington?

As The NBA Trade Deadline Nears, What's the Mavs Interest Level in Iguodala and Covington?

Mike Fisher

Mavs Step Back Episode 51: Crunch-Time Collapses, Porzingis' Knee and Mavs Trade Deadline Predictions

Mavs Step Back Episode 51: Crunch-Time Collapses, Porzingis' Knee and Mavs Trade Deadline Predictions

Dalton Trigg

LeBron Leap-Frogs Mavs Luka in NBA All-Star Voting

With A Week and a Half to Go In the Voting, LeBron James Has Leap-Frogged Luka Doncic for NBA All-Star Honors

Mike Fisher

Did Mavs Luka Skip Out Over 'Toe & Knee'? Or 'Nick & Sam's'?

Did Luka Doncic March Out of the Mavs Locker Room 'Angry'? Or Did he Skip Out Over 'Toe & Knee'? Or Maybe 'Nick and Sam's'?

Mike Fisher

Porzingis Gets PRP Treatment for Knee, Will Miss Mavs Meetings with Lakers & Sixers

Kristaps Porzingis is Getting PRP Treatment for His Knee and Will Miss Mavs Meetings with Lakers & Sixers

Mike Fisher