Mavs Use Strong Second Half to Take Down Sixers, 109-91, Salvage Homestand

Matt Galatzan

DALLAS - On Friday night, Luka Doncic ripped his jersey in frustration, in what was ultimately an appropriate representation for the team's feelings after a disappointing blowout loss to the Lakers. 

The loss wasn't just frustrating, but it was the culmination of a wasted homestand in which the Mavs had won just two of a possible five games; albeit without star big man, Kristaps Porzingis. 

Heading into a back-to-back on Saturday, Dallas came out on the sluggish side once again, trailing by 12 in the second quarter, and by nine heading into the locker room at the half. 

Then the Mavs exploded out of the gate in the third quarter, out-scoring the Sixers 32-16, and taking control of the basketball game back for good. 

Dallas put the exclamation point on things late in the fourth, when Luka Doncic found Maxi Kleber for a 23-footer, putting Dallas up 15 points, and putting the game officially out of reach for Philadelphia. 

Though he struggled to find his shot, Luka Doncic, of course, led the way for Dallas, scoring 19 points to go along with eight rebounds and 12 assists. 

Dwight Powell was also instrumental in the comeback win, finishing the game with 19 points and 12 rebounds while connecting on 8-of-11 field goals. 

The rest of the starting lineup came to play as well, with Dorian Finney-Smith adding 16 points of his own, Tim Hardaway Jr. scoring 12 points, and Maxi Kleber contributing a solid 10 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. 

Following the conclusion of this homestand, the Mavs will hit the road for a West Coast back-to-back, beginning with Golden State on Tuesday, followed by a matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. 

The Mavs are 2-0 against the Warriors this season, winning the matchups by an average of 34 points. The Kings got the better of them in their only matchup this season, however, winning 110-106 at the American Airlines Center in early December. 

