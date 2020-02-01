What Mavs Coach Carlisle Is Saying About Luka Doncic's Ankle - And The NBA All-Star Game

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle announced that NBA All-Star starter Luka Doncic would miss six games with an ankle sprain, a clock that started ticking with Friday's loss at Houston. And what about that All-Star Game itself?

"My personal feeling — this is not based on anything medical, not based on anything any doctors or trainers are telling me — I believe (Doncic) is going to be OK by the time the All-Star Weekend rolls around,'' Carlisle said, per the Dallas Morning News. "It’s just my feeling that he’ll be able to participate on some level in those events.''

Carlisle is coming just short of suggesting full health for Luka, although that's obviously optimal - and, given that six-game timetable, also planned, as it would bring Luka back onto the floor for two more Mavs games before the break.

Doncic, 20, has been pivotal in leading the Mavs to, as they entered the weekend, was the fifth-best record in the Western Conference. Doncic is even an MVP candidate as he has averaged 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game this season.

The NBA certainly wishes to showcase him in Chicago on Feb. 16. Carlisle has no problem with that.

"That’s something that’s important to us as a franchise,'' Rick said of Luka and All-Star Weekend. It’s important to him. The No. 1 thing that’s most important is that he gets healthy.”