Luka-Less Mavs Fall Short in 128-121 Loss in Houston

Life without Luka Doncic was never going to be easy for the Dallas Mavericks, and without their superstar point guard at their disposal, the Rockets were able to take advantage, winning 128-121 at the Toyota Center.

It was a rough night for the Mavs, who, despite trailing by as many as 18 points in the second half, were able to cut the lead down to just three midway through the fourth quarter.

Following a calamity of errors, however, Dallas was unable to complete the comeback, finishing the mistake-filled night with 17 turnovers and six missed free throws.

As is usually the case, James Harden and Russell Westbrook led the way for Houston, with the two combining for 67 points overall. Harden also added 16 rebounds, six assists, and four steals to his 35 points, while Westbrook handed out nine assists and six rebounds of his own.

Despite not having a big man in the lineup - "That's the NBA of today,'' Kristaps Porzingis said with a 7-3 shrug - and Harden spending a good deal of the night playing at center, Houston was also able to nearly equal Dallas in scoring in the paint, with Dallas leading that category by the narrowest of margins at 50-48. (Houston's work here marks the first time an NBA team has played a game with all 6-6 guys and under since 1963.)

The Rockets were also unconscious from outside, hitting 21-45 from three, including six from Harden, four from Daniel House Jr.

There were some positives for the Mavs, however, with Porzingis finishing the game with a season-high (and Mavs' career-high) 35 points and 12 rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes.

Seth Curry and Tim Hardaway Jr. also did their parts, scoring 16 points and 15 points respectively, while Willie Cauley-Stein had a brilliant stretch in the fourth quarter that helped spark the Mavs almost-comeback.

Following their second-consecutive loss, the Mavs (29-19) will have to keep getting used to Life Without Luka (for how long, again?) and will have to deal with a quick turnaround as they head back to Dallas to take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at the American Airlines Center on Saturday night.

It will be the second back-to-back of the week for the Mavs, who split their last attempt with a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, and an embarrassing blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns.