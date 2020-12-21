Where Do Luka's Mavs Rank Among 'Best NBA Teams to Follow'?

Where Do Luka Doncic's Mavs Rank Among 'Most Exciting NBA Teams to Follow'? Study Places Dallas Near Top of Franchise Rankings

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks haven't quite proven they are a No. 1 or No. 2 team in the 2020-21 NBA season. But they are, it seems, a top-two team when it comes to which franchises are the "most exciting'' to follow.

According to to a study by the website bettingapps.org, the Mavs will be the most exciting team to follow for the 2020-21 season. The site's formula was based on offensive ability, historical MVPs, stadium capacity, defensive prowess and stuff like beer prices.

We're not sure how much "beer prices'' at the AAC truly factor in.

But we are sure about the driving force in these rankings.

The Mavs are led by MVP candidate Luka Doncic. And you can sidestep issues like "stadium capacity'' and "beer prices'' and just right to it: That's the reason. He's the reason.

The No. 1-ranked team is the Miami Heat, and their compelling star, Jimmy Butler, is the central reason. The Heat were the surprise team of the NBA restart in the bubble last spring and summer, as they entered the playoffs as the No. 5 seed but then stormed to the Finals, where they were defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers.

But the reasoning of picking Miami here is sound - in both performance issues on the court and fan appeal off of it, thanks to young center Bam Adebayo, a first-time All-Star in 2019-20, and last season's rookie guard sensation Tyler Herro, who at just age 20 became the youngest player to start in the Finals.

Dallas' setup is similar. There is a high-profile boss in Mark Cuban. There is a foundation of franchise success keyed by icon Dirk Nowitzki. There is young talent. There is promise.

But mostly, there is Luka.