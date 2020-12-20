'Stop The Count': Obama Votes For MVP Luka

The No. 1 MVP-caliber building block in the NBA? Luka Doncic has the Presidential Seal (of Approval).

“He is remarkable,'' said President Barack Obama, a noted basketball fan, in a conversation on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Obama fudged a pick on his clear pick - there is no reason to antagonize his constituency in places like Wisconsin and Louisiana, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson were included, along with 21-year-old All-Star Doncic, in the conversation.

Obama said the Bucks' two-time MVP Antetokounmpo would be his building block "to win a championship in the next 12 years.'' (Hat-tip Callie Caplan.) develop a mid-range shot. And he suggested New Orleans' Williamson is the most "fun to watch.''

But Obama essentially agreed with Simmons that he would most wish to build around Doncic, whom Simmons lobbied hard for, too.

“If (Giannis) doesn’t develop (that mid-range shot), then probably Luka just because more skillset ...,'' Obama said.

Many in the NBA agree, and it does seem the Doncic path toward an MVP is clear. He finished fourth in the league's voting a season ago and this year is the odds-on favorite to win the honor.

The Mavs are taking Sunday off and will be back at work at team HQ on Monday in anticipation of the club's NBA season-opener on Wednesday at the Phoenix Suns, and then on Christmas night at the Los Angeles Lakers ... a chance for all to begin to see MVP predictions unfold.