Skip to main content

Will Smith vs. Chris Rock: Mavs Ex Charlie Villanueva on Alopecia Slap

Former Dallas Mavericks forward Charlie Villanueva gives a heartfelt response to the Will Smith incident that occurred at the Oscars on Sunday night.

The world was shook on Sunday night when longtime actor Will Smith went on stage at the Oscars and slapped host Chris Rock after being offended at a lack-of-hair joke directed at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, which is an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

Although Rock is a comedian, and comedians typically get away with a lot of things they say, his joke was viewed by many as being distasteful. Former Dallas Mavericks forward Charlie Villanueva, who is now retired from the NBA, also suffers from alopecia. He decided to comment on what transpired at the Oscars.

4FBAE760-26FC-4AA4-8DD3-9B2CF7BE5956
USATSI_17977893

The Mavs defeated the Jazz in a big Western Conference showdown on the same night as the Will Smith incident.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

The Mavs will take on the struggling Lakers on Tuesday night.

"Listen, I don't condone violence, and I understand comedians have no barriers to their jokes," tweeted Villanueva. "But words are powerful weapons and they hurt people. We should always be kind to one another, regardless. And hey, some people get what they ask for."

Later in the night, Smith won the Oscar for best actor with his performance in "King Richard," which is a movie about Richard Williams – the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. Smith gave an emotional speech and apologized to the crowd for his actions. Villanueva then gave his response to Smith's speech and apology.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Play

Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Status vs. Mavs

Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are dealing with injuries entering Tuesday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

By Grant Afseth1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17819852
Play

Not Satisfied: Will Doncic, Mavs Pass Warriors in West Standings?

The Dallas Mavericks have put themselves in a favorable position with just seven games remaining in the NBA regular season.

By Dalton Trigg2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17977896
Play

Mavs Star Luka Doncic Set On Passing Warriors for 3rd Seed

After beating the Utah Jazz, there's a pathway for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to finish third in the Western Conference.

By Grant Afseth6 hours ago
6 hours ago
USATSI_17981020

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock.

USATSI_17981618

Will Smith receives his Oscar.

USATSI_17979448

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

"This is real life. We all have struggles," tweeted Villanueva. "We are all going through something. We are all human. It should be our job in life to help people realize how rare, special, and valuable each one of us really is. Let's seek to focus more on empowering each other more than anything else."

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
News

Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Status vs. Mavs

By Grant Afseth1 hour ago
USATSI_17819852
News

Not Satisfied: Will Doncic, Mavs Pass Warriors in West Standings?

By Dalton Trigg2 hours ago
USATSI_17977896
News

Mavs Star Luka Doncic Set On Passing Warriors for 3rd Seed

By Grant Afseth6 hours ago
lebron luka
News

Mavs Donuts: Luka Doncic Speaks on Dallas Vs. Utah; LeBron James Injury Update

By Dalton Trigg10 hours ago
USATSI_17977773
News

'Controlling Destiny': Doncic, Mavs Beat Jazz, Take 4th in West

By Dalton Trigg22 hours ago
USATSI_17857503_168388359_lowres
News

Fight for 4th: Mavs ‘Keep Shooting’ vs. Jazz GAMEDAY

By Bri AmaranthusMar 27, 2022
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

'Technical Difficulties': Mavs' Luka Doncic Flirts with NBA Suspension

By Grant AfsethMar 27, 2022
D37A42BA-C458-4133-98A5-FC0BBE8C9793
News

'More Than Home Court': Jason Kidd, Mavs Seek Improvements vs. Jazz

By Grant AfsethMar 26, 2022