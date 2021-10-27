Skip to main content
    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsDBcom Boards
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mavs LISTEN: Luka & KP Shooting Struggles, Brunson's Passing & Cutting Kidd Some Slack

    On this LIVE episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan recap the Mavs' 116-106 win over the Rockets, including discussions about Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzinigs' early-season shooting struggles, whether or not Jalen Brunson's improved passing can continue throughout the course of this season, and cutting Jason Kidd some slack.
    Author:

    On this LIVE episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan recap the Mavs' 116-106 win over the Rockets, including discussions about Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzinigs' early-season shooting struggles and whether or not Jalen Brunson's improved passing can continue throughout the course of this season.

    Despite the shooting struggles from the team's top players, the Mavs still finds themselves with a 2-1 record after three games, which should be a sign of good things to come. Jason Kidd has caught a lot of early, unfair criticism due to his lineups and some of his postgame comments, but he has a legitimate point in that it takes time to get everything going the way you want it to. 

    As much as we want Reggie Bullock to start at small forward while moving Dorian Finney-Smith and Porzingis to power forward and center respectively, or even just play more minutes off the bench for that matter, it's a fact that he missed part of the preseason due to a personal matter and could still be working himself back into form. That certainly seems to be the case when you compare his first two games to his third one against Houston, where he put up an efficient 16 points in just 17 minutes off the bench.

    If you want to see Doncic and the rest of the Mavs succeed this season, then you need to be rooting for Kidd to succeed as well. Maybe we all need to apply some compassion here for the greater good and cut Kidd some slack.

    Recommended Articles

    6AM4HZ2MZNFD3EOQQ35FDHBQQQ
    Play

    LISTEN: Luka & KP Shooting Struggles, Brunson's Passing & Cutting Kidd Some Slack

    On this LIVE episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan recap the Mavs' 116-106 win over the Rockets, including discussions about Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzinigs' early-season shooting struggles, whether or not Jalen Brunson's improved passing can continue throughout the course of this season, and cutting Jason Kidd some slack.

    24 seconds ago
    Mavs-Mark-Cuban-Charles-Barkley-
    Play

    NFL Bullies ‘NBA on TNT’ Off Thursday TV

    Dallas Mavericks Offseason Tracker: The roster moves and more, from Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on down throughout the NBA season

    2 hours ago
    5B5D6C87-3CBB-4AC9-A13F-A354534B2198
    Play

    Mavs Share Update On Porzingis' Injury

    Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis had his night come to an early conclusion after experiencing a back injury against the Houston Rockets.

    5 hours ago

    You can listen to the entire hour-long show, including a handful of listeners who joined us in the second half, right here:

    As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to:

    • SUBSCRIBE to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms.
    • FOLLOW @dalton_trigg & @matt_galatzan on Twitter
    • LEAVE A REVIEW on Apple Podcasts for a chance at winning a Mavs Step Back t-shirt. Be sure to include your Twitter account name in the review!

    6AM4HZ2MZNFD3EOQQ35FDHBQQQ
    Mavs Step Back Podcast

    LISTEN: Luka & KP Shooting Struggles, Brunson's Passing & Cutting Kidd Some Slack

    24 seconds ago
    Mavs-Mark-Cuban-Charles-Barkley-
    News

    NFL Bullies ‘NBA on TNT’ Off Thursday TV

    2 hours ago
    5B5D6C87-3CBB-4AC9-A13F-A354534B2198
    News

    Mavs Share Update On Porzingis' Injury

    5 hours ago
    kp th luka clutch
    News

    ‘The Council’: Mavs Leaders Help Kidd to ‘Cool’ Choice

    6 hours ago
    8AABFC98-70A5-4263-9532-A81BDE4E20F8
    News

    LOOK: A Reveal of New Mavs Uniform?

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17033196_168388359_lowres
    News

    Porzingis Injury Update: Mavs 'Will See How 'Unicorn' Feels'

    18 hours ago
    luka rockets floater
    News

    Porzingis Exits, Luka's Mavs Beat Rockets

    20 hours ago
    8A6EF8C6-E307-4D27-AC44-3482A8E93024
    News

    "Turnt Up" Home-Opener: Mavs vs. Rockets GAMEDAY

    Oct 26, 2021