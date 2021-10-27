LISTEN: Luka & KP Shooting Struggles, Brunson's Passing & Cutting Kidd Some Slack

On this LIVE episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan recap the Mavs' 116-106 win over the Rockets, including discussions about Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzinigs' early-season shooting struggles, whether or not Jalen Brunson's improved passing can continue throughout the course of this season, and cutting Jason Kidd some slack.

On this LIVE episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan recap the Mavs' 116-106 win over the Rockets, including discussions about Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzinigs' early-season shooting struggles and whether or not Jalen Brunson's improved passing can continue throughout the course of this season.

Despite the shooting struggles from the team's top players, the Mavs still finds themselves with a 2-1 record after three games, which should be a sign of good things to come. Jason Kidd has caught a lot of early, unfair criticism due to his lineups and some of his postgame comments, but he has a legitimate point in that it takes time to get everything going the way you want it to.

As much as we want Reggie Bullock to start at small forward while moving Dorian Finney-Smith and Porzingis to power forward and center respectively, or even just play more minutes off the bench for that matter, it's a fact that he missed part of the preseason due to a personal matter and could still be working himself back into form. That certainly seems to be the case when you compare his first two games to his third one against Houston, where he put up an efficient 16 points in just 17 minutes off the bench.

If you want to see Doncic and the rest of the Mavs succeed this season, then you need to be rooting for Kidd to succeed as well. Maybe we all need to apply some compassion here for the greater good and cut Kidd some slack.

You can listen to the entire hour-long show, including a handful of listeners who joined us in the second half, right here:

As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to: