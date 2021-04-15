Luka Doncic: 'The Great Mavs Mistake Eraser' - Podcast

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan react to Luka's incredible buzzer-beating three-pointer that gave Dallas win over the Grizzlies. Like Dirk before him, Doncic erases a lot of the Mavs' mistakes by his great talent alone.

Breathtaking. Jaw-dropping. Awe-inspiring. Whatever superlatives you want to use, that's what was felt by everyone watching what transpired at FedEx Forum on Wednesday night in Memphis. With just 1.8 seconds remaining on the clock, Dallas Mavericks superstar hit an off-balance, one-handed, one-legged, horizontal three-pointer at the buzzer to give his team the 114-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

"I was really surprised when it went in," said a joyful Doncic after the game. "Those are the best feelings."

READ MORE: Mavs Donuts: 'Luka Legend' Pulls A 'Houdini'

Doncic himself might be surprised that it went in, but we sure aren't, given that the 22-year-old is starting to make circus shots like that seem routine at this point. Doncic practices crazy, off-balance shots like that daily, and that practice, combined with his elite natural touch when releasing the ball, gives him a real chance of it going in every single time.

"This is one of those joyous nights where we escaped," said head coach Rick Carlisle. "We had Houdini. He got us out of there alive."

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan react to Doncic's incredibly unique game-winner against the Grizzlies. Despite all the missed open shots and silly turnovers the Mavs had throughout that game, it was all erased with a little bit of 'Luka Magic'. He truly is the 'Great Mavs Mistake Eraser', and we're fortunate that we get to witness something like this immediately after 21 years of Dirk Nowitzki.

From there, the guys talk about the upcoming rematch with the New York Knicks this Friday night, as well as some Mavs unrestricted free agency wishes for this summer. Thanks for listening!

As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to:

Subscribe to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms.

to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. Subscribe to us on YouTube for our exclusive sit-down interviews with great Mavs guests like Mark Cuban, Willie Cauley-Stein, and Wes Iwundu. NOTE: Thank you to all who participated in our tickets giveaway! Stay tuned for more fun opportunities like that in the future!

to us on YouTube for our exclusive sit-down interviews with great Mavs guests like Mark Cuban, Willie Cauley-Stein, and Wes Iwundu. Give us a good rating and review on Apple Podcasts if that's where you listen every week.

CONTINUE READING: 'Scariest Experience': NBA's Aldridge Cites Heart Problem, Retires Immediately