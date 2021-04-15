'Scariest Experience': NBA's Aldridge Cites Heart Problem, Retires Immediately

Dallas' own LaMarcus Aldridge announces his sudden retirement from the NBA on Thursday, just seven games into his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets

After just seven games with the Brooklyn Nets, DFW product, former Texas Longhorns great, and long-time Dallas Mavericks nemesis LaMarcus Aldridge suddenly announced his retirement from the NBA on Thursday morning, citing health issues.

"My last game, I played while dealing with an irregular heartbeat," Aldridge tweeted on Thursday. "Later on that night, my rhythm got even worse which really worried me even more. The next morning I told the team what was going on and they were great getting me to the hospital and getting me checked out. Though I'm better now. What I felt with my heart that night was still one of the scariest things I've experienced.

"With that being said, I've made the difficult decision to retire from the NBA."

Aldridge announced the news on his social media accounts, thanking his former teams, his friends, and his family.

Aldridge was previously been diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome earlier and his playing career and has reportedly and undergone multiple ablation procedures since the 2006-07 season to help combat his condition.

Aldridge, who was selected out of Texas with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NBA draft, spent two seasons with the Longhorns, where he became a dominant force, averaging 15 points, 9.2 rebounds, two blocks, and 1.4 steals per game in his final season.

Aldridge would go on to spend the next 16 seasons in the NBA with the Portland Trailblazers, San Antonio Spurs, and Brooklyn Nets, where he averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game, and made seven all-star appearances, as well as five All-NBA Teams.

"For 15 years, I've put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and family first," Aldridge said. "I'm thankful for everything this game has given me: the great memories, including all of the ups and downs, and the friendships I've made and will keep with me forever. I thank Portland for drafting a skinny Texas kind and giving him a chance. The city of Portland has given me some unforgettable years. They will always remain in my heart. I want to thank the Spurs for letting me into the family and giving me five fun years."

With 19,951 points in his career, Aldridge - a great foe of Dirk Nowitzki's in so many Spurs-Mavs duels - ends his time in the NBA with the most points in NBA history by a player from the DFW area, the most points ever by a player born in Texas.

He is also one of just 25 players in the league history to score more than 19,000 points and secure 8,000 rebounds in his career.

