Mavs Step Back LIVE: Mavs Crush Warriors; Doncic Makes History

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE on the Locker Room app, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan talk with a handful of Mavs fans after the Mavs completely dismantled the Warriors on Tuesday night, 133-103.

Twenty-four hours after the Dallas Mavericks suffered an embarrassing loss to the De'Aaron Fox-less Sacramento Kings, the team bounced back in a big way in San Fransisco on the second night of a back-to-back with a 133-103 dismantling of the Golden State Warriors.

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE on the Locker Room app, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan talk to a handful of Mavs fans to see how they're feeling about the team for the rest of this season after such a big statement win. Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavs in the win, scoring 39 points in just 28 minutes of play, and making team history in the process. Trey Burke, despite not having a great offensive outing, played excellent defense on Steph Curry from start to finish and was a big reason the Mavs were able to grab the win on the road.

With the win, the Mavs are getting closer to avoiding the play-in tournament with only 11 games remaining in this regular season. Dallas, being only two games behind the Lakers while also owning the tiebreaker, has a real shot at moving up to the 5th seed. Can they do it? Is Denver the preferred playoff matchup? Would we welcome a rematch with the Clippers? All that and more on this week's episode:

