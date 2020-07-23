Mavs Step Back Pod: The 'Boys in Blue' are BACK

The time has finally come. On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks, or the 'Boys in Blue,' as general manager and friend of the podcast Donnie Nelson would say, will officially be back on our TVs ... Let's talk about it!

Welcome to Episode 65 on the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com/DallasBasketball.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

On this episode, Dalton and Matt express their joy from the NBA (and Dallas Mavericks basketball, specifically) finally being back in action, as scrimmages officially began on Wednesday. Luka Doncic and the Mavs will play their first scrimmage against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night at 6 p.m, and it will be televised on NBA TV and streamed from Mavs.com.

“We usually say this about the first exhibition game: It’s time to play somebody else,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said after the Wednesday workout in the bubble. “We’ve gone for so many months without being on the court together ...It's time to see where we are.''

From there, the guys discuss how the Mavs have taken over the 'bubble' from a social media standpoint, and how that show of great chemistry could help them going into the future. Other topics discussed include how the NBA's bubble experiment is working perfectly so far, and wondering why the Mavs didn't take a chance on Bol Bol last summer when they had the opportunity. Thanks for listening!

