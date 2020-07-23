Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs Step Back Pod: The 'Boys in Blue' are BACK

Dalton Trigg

The time has finally come. On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks, or the 'Boys in Blue,' as general manager and friend of the podcast Donnie Nelson would say, will officially be back on our TVs ... Let's talk about it!

Welcome to Episode 65 on the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com/DallasBasketball.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

On this episode, Dalton and Matt express their joy from the NBA (and Dallas Mavericks basketball, specifically) finally being back in action, as scrimmages officially began on Wednesday. Luka Doncic and the Mavs will play their first scrimmage against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night at 6 p.m, and it will be televised on NBA TV and streamed from Mavs.com. 

“We usually say this about the first exhibition game: It’s time to play somebody else,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said after the Wednesday workout in the bubble. “We’ve gone for so many months without being on the court together ...It's time to see where we are.''

From there, the guys discuss how the Mavs have taken over the 'bubble' from a social media standpoint, and how that show of great chemistry could help them going into the future. Other topics discussed include how the NBA's bubble experiment is working perfectly so far, and wondering why the Mavs didn't take a chance on Bol Bol last summer when they had the opportunity. Thanks for listening!

You will be able to find each and every pod episode here at DBcom, but we are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Spotify, Anchor, Pocket Cast, and just about every other podcast site you can imagine.

We are also on Youtube now, and you can subscribe there as well! To make things better, once we get to 1,000 subscribers on Youtube, we can begin to bring you new live broadcasts, emergency podcasts, and a bunch of other really cool content on that platform.

Screenshot 2020-06-04 22.37.24

Oh, and did we mention that by taking 10 seconds to hit that 'subscribe' button, it automatically enters you for a chance to win two tickets to any Mavs game of your choice (whenever fans are allowed to attend games again, that is) when we reach our goal of 1,000 subscribers? It's a win-win situation for MFFL! We're over halfway there, so sign up while you can.

Always feel free to message us @StepBackMavs on Twitter with any Mavs-related questions you might have and it could end up being discussed on the pod!

Comments

Mavs Step Back Podcast

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Bubble Practice Report: 'It’s Time To See Where We Are'

Dallas Mavs NBA Bubble Practice Report: Amid Lakers Scrimmage Preparation, 'It’s Time To See Where We Are'

Mike Fisher

Betting On The Mavs? NBA Restart Offers Intriguing Wagers

Betting On The Dallas Mavs? If wagers are your thing, here are some more interesting ones in the NBA re-boot.

BriAmaranthus

Mavs Donuts: Luka Doncic And His Bubble Benefits In Chasing NBA Title

Dallas Mavs Bubble Donuts: The Amazing Luka Doncic And How to Navigate The Detours To His NBA Title

Richie Whitt

Can NBA Bubble Mean 'SuperTeam' Recruiting For Mavs?

The Dallas Mavericks are set to make some noise on the court once NBA play resumes for them on July 31st, but off the court, they’re also getting a chance to show future prospects just how fun it can be to be a part of the team’s tight-knit brotherhood.

Dalton Trigg

by

Marksmav's

Mavs Giannis Donuts: Dallas' Only True NBA Recruiting Advantage For The Bucks' 'Greek Freak'

Mavs Giannis Donuts: Dallas' Only True NBA Recruiting Advantage For The Bucks' 'Greek Freak'

Mike Fisher

by

Marksmav's

The Dallas Mavs Vs. Lakers Bubble Scrimmage Will Be On TV; NBA Restart Game Sites Feature 'Next-Level' Technology

The Dallas Mavs Vs. Lakers Bubble Scrimmage Will Be On TV; NBA Restart Game Sites Feature 'Next-Level' Technology

BriAmaranthus

Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Jousts With NBA ‘National Anthem Police

Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Jousts With Sen. Ted Cruz and NBA ‘National Anthem Police

BriAmaranthus

by

Garryowen

NBA Reports Zero Positive COVID-19 Tests From Bubble

The number of positive tests decreased from 2 to 0 after about two weeks in Orlando... The NBA bubble appears to be working.

BriAmaranthus

The Dallas Mavs And Seth Curry Mix Well For A Tasty Dish For The NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavs And Seth Curry Mix Well For A Tasty Dish For The NBA Playoffs

Mike Fisher

Mavs Porzingis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Discuss NBA Bubble Life

They Are On Opposite Ends Of The Dallas Mavericks Spectrum, In A Sense. But Kristaps Porzingis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Share Some Thoughts On NBA Bubble Life

Mike Fisher