Mavs Bubble Practice Report: 'It’s Time To See Where We Are'

The Dallas Mavericks used Wednesday's practice in the NBA bubble in Orlando as a tune-up for a Thursday night nationally-televised scrimmage against the Los Angeles Lakers.

And yes, the Mavs are excited to face something beyond a hiatus and somebody beyond themselves.

"It's time to see where we are,'' said Mavs coach Rick Carlisle, clearly looking forward to the next challenge.

Added Tim Hardaway Jr.: "They're the No. 1 team in our conference. ... It's a good test to see where we're at.''

Michael Gilchrist will likely not play, and as Trey Burke was to arrive in Orlando on Wednesday to begin his self-quarantine, he'll also be unavailable. But Carlisle said he expects to play his entire roster on Thursday and that stars like Luka Doncic won't play "their full minutes.''

All of that means two-way player Josh Reaves, who spent most of the season with the G-League Texas Legends in Frisco, will get in on the action.

“It’s a learning experience,” said the The 6-4 guard out of Penn State, who averaged averaged 13.8 points in 37 games with the Legends. “I’m grateful to be here and grateful to have an opportunity to play in such a rare event. I just want to pick everybody’s brain as much as I can and try to get better from there and help the team any way I can.”

Said Carlisle: “Josh had a really good training camp for us and went to the G-League for the entire year. He had a productive run there. I think he learned a lot. He’s been a very consistent competitor. I see his shooting has improved. So he’ll have a chance to get some minutes (against the Lakers), for sure.”

The Mavs will open the restart of their eight-game "seeding'' regular season on July 31 against the Houston Rockets. And then the playoffs begin in mid-August. But first? A 6 p.m. CT Thursday test against the Lakers - 10-minute quarters, NBA TV (and Mavs.com) carrying the workout, and a chance to measure some Mavs skills against the best team in the West.