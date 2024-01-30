Mavs Among Teams with Top Trade Odds for Controversial Hornets’ Miles Bridges

The Dallas Mavericks need frontcourt help, but given their shallow asset pool, they might have to take a chance on controversial forward Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets if they want to move the needle.

The NBA trade deadline is now just nine days away, and the Dallas Mavericks (26-21) have some work to do if they hope to take a step toward being a title contender this season. Injuries have played a big role in the Mavs not being as good as they could be, but even with a clean bill of health, their frontcourt needs an infusion of talent.

Luka Doncic's squad has already been linked to Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington in trade rumors, and the latest betting odds have the Mavs as the favorites to land him. But what if Dallas ends up with another Charlotte forward who has more controversy attached to him?

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

According to Gambling.com, the Mavs have the third-best odds (+700) of trading for Hornets' Miles Bridges, who is averaging 20.9 points , 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season while shooting 45.9 percent overall and 35.3 percent from deep. The Phoenix Suns are first at +125 odds, and the Hornets are second at +200 odds to keep him.

Bridges is a talented fifth-year combo forward, but he also has a lot of baggage attached to him as well, as he's currently serving three years of probation due to a domestic violence case from 2022 where he pleaded no contest to avoid jail time.

According to the Action Network's Matt Moore, the Mavs have already shown exploratory interest in trading for Bridges, meaning that the 'risk vs. reward' conversation has already been started in the Dallas front office.

At 25 years old, Bridges still has a lot of good basketball ahead of him, assuming he's able to stay out of legal trouble. The optics of trading for Bridges would be rough, but given the Mavs' shallow asset pool, it might be a risk they end up having to take. Bridges is on an expiring $7.9 million contract, and the Mavs would not have his Bird Rights if they traded for him.