Brooklyn Nets: Should the Team Trade Into the Top-Five at 2024 NBA Draft?
It’s no secret the Brooklyn Nets are without their own first round picks for the next few seasons, including zero picks at the 2024 NBA Draft.
The acquisition and subsequent trading of the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden left the team without its own assets. Now, the team is bordering on the ever-dangerous middle ground of the NBA. Barring a star free agent signing or some serious internal development, there’s no real pathway towards Brooklyn majorly improving on its own.
A draft-night trade would certainly shake things up, though.
Despite not owning its first, the Nets certainly aren’t deprived of assets in general. They acquired plenty in the trading of the trio, and have drafted well in year’s past to amass a core of Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton and more.
While that’s a solid group, it’s likely not one getting to contention without some help. And if a star acquisition isn’t on the horizon, the team could zag and acquire a top draft talent to prepare for the future.
While the 2024 NBA Draft doesn’t have the sparkling record the past few have, it has the unique advantage of owning a few teams near the top that would likely rather have win-now talent. The Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies all own top-seven odds, and could be looking for immediate talent rather than projects.
Those teams all likely to command different offers, but the likes of Bridges, Johnson and potentially future Phoenix picks could all be on the table.
It could be a worthwhile gamble for Brooklyn. A top draft prospect — potentially Alex Sarr, Nikola Topic, the G League forwards and more — would offer a project that the organization could pour into for the next few years surrounded by a solid roster. At least until it regains control of its future in the form of first round picks.