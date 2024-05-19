Brooklyn Nets' Mikal Bridges to 'Dominate' Trade Rumors This Offseason
Since the Brooklyn Nets went all in on signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019, the team has become the main character in the offseason. They're constantly in the news cycle with trade rumors and discussions. They acquired James Harden in a blockbuster trade in 2021. They parted ways with each of the members of the former big three via trade.
Even having moved off those three star players and depleting their own assets, the Nets have remained in the offseason cycle. Nets star Mikal Bridges has been the main reason the team remains in trade rumors and discussions.
According to Bleacher Report, Bridges will be among the players in the leageu that will "dominate" trade rumors this offseason.
"Shipping out the closest player they have to a cornerstone is wildly unappealing when they don't control their own first-rounder again until 2028. They are more likely to buy or tread water than burn everything to the ground," Bleacher Report wrote.
Buying or treading water will -- at best -- leave this team as a perennial playoff team. They don't have a clear path to contention that doesn't involve tearing down the house, finding patience and starting from scratch.
"But that won't stop the bids from coming in droves," Bleacher Report wrote. "Rival teams understand the unsettling complexity of Brooklyn's situation. The franchise occupies a weird space in which it's nowhere near good enough to believe it's a heartbeat away from contention yet incentivized to act in stark contrast to that actuality."
It's going to reach a point where it will be hard for the Nets to turn down an offer for Bridges when it reaches a certain level. His playstyle -- and the way it'll compliment a star players -- is certainly desirable. If they get on opporutnity to land a high upside young player along with draft compensation, Nets general manager Sean Marks is seriously going to have to comtemplate accepting an offer.
When the offseason rolls around, Bridges is going to dominate the news cycle and trade rumors once again, and it shouldn't come as a surprise whatsoever.
READ MORE: Teams Continue to Pursue Mikal Bridges, Nets Remain Unwilling to Trade Him
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.