Mock Trade: Nets Move Into Top Ten of 2024 NBA Draft
Since the NBA Draft Lottery on Sunday, Zach Lowe of ESPN reported that the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies are expected to trade their first-round picks for veteran talent. For the Brooklyn Nets, they have the opportunity to draft a franchise player.
The Nets have had their one foot in and out of a rebuild for the past season and a half. They have the assets to attract other teams looking for veteran talent. While Houston owns Brooklyn's pick (third overall), the Grizzlies could use some veteran wing talent to get back to the playoffs.
Luckily, the Nets have just that. Mikal Bridges has garnered a lot of interest from other teams as a secondary or tertiary option. The only way a trade with Memphis would work is if they take back 110% of the salary they are sending out. Bridges's $23.3 million salary means that they can only take back that amount, which means the Grizzlies would have to give up a few role players.
Nets receive: 2024 first-round pick (9th overall), Luke Kennard, Brandon Clarke
Grizzlies receive: Mikal Bridges, 2026 second-round pick
Brooklyn takes a $3.9 million cap hit to get a top-ten pick, with the ability to get another young piece for the core. Prospects like Donovan Clingan, Cody Williams, and Stephon Castle are projected to be available around that pick, all with great upside.
Luke Kennard also has a team option, so if the Nets decline, they save from paying him $14.7 million, freeing up cap space. Clarke is a toss up to trade or keep, as he adds forward depth but is getting paid $12.5 million per season.
As for the Grizzlies, they get another great defensive piece to put alongside Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Marcus Smart. Bridges would work similarly to his role in Phoenix, being an off-the-ball scorer.
Bridges won't average around 20 points like he did with the Nets, but he'd be an above-average scorer with a team that can return to where they were just two seasons ago. Memphis would officially be out of their quick, one-season rebuild and be back into playoff contention.
