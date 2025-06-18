NBA Draft: Brooklyn Nets Could Land Rutgers' Star Guard
Ace Bailey has seen his name become a hot topic in draft media as new reports indicate the Rutgers guard could wind up falling in the NBA Draft, despite being deemed a potential top-three pick.
Bailey and his representation have taken an unconventional route during this draft process, as the 18-year-old has declined multiple invitations for pre-draft workouts despite the teams being all lottery pick options.
He had a solid freshman season at Rutgers, averaging 17.6 points on 46.0 percent shooting and 7.2 rebounds per game in 30 starts.
According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Bailey's camp has told interested teams that "they believe he is a top-3 player in the draft."
“Bailey's predraft workout strategy has perplexed some observers, as he has yet to conduct a single known workout to date, having declined invitations from several teams within his draft range. Sources say Bailey's camp has informed interested teams that they believe he is a top-3 player in the draft, but also seeks a clear pathway to stardom, perhaps feeling comfortable that a team will trade up to get him at Nos. 3 or 4, should he drop,” said Givony. "Some teams question whether Bailey has received assurances of being selected by a team currently outside the top five, to a situation deemed more advantageous from a geographic and playing time perspective."
This could open up the door for the Brooklyn Nets to potentially take a stab at the 6-foot-10 guard, despite their earliest selection being No. 8.
Brooklyn has been rumored to be a team that is prepared to make a draft day splash, and while the top three teams (Mavericks, Spurs, and 76ers) have been adamant about trading away their picks, the new reports of Bailey falling could entice the Nets to call up the Washinton Wizards or Charlotte Hornets to potentially make a trade up a few selections.