Nets' Cam Thomas Produces Polarizing Outing in Loss to the Pelicans

Since returning from a hamstring injury that left him out for 20 games, Cam Thomas has come off the bench in all eight games he's played.

Wednesday night marked Thomas' 10th game this season with 15 or more points –– his fourth time doing it off the bench. In his nine games played off the bench this season, he's averaged 14.3 points, 2.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game. He is shooting worse than 45% from the field as a reserve and exactly 35% from three.

The Brooklyn Nets selected Thomas with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and the organization has yet to see much success with him as a key contributor. Their 116-113 loss Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans was their fifth straight loss as they inch closer to obtaining better draft lottery odds for 2026.

Thomas played 24 minutes off the bench in the defeat –– the most of any bench player. He scored 16 points on 6-for-15 shooting and had his second-highest assist total of this season with five.

The reason why it was such a polarizing game for him was that while he fulfilled scoring duties and even showed unselfishness with his passing, inefficiency woes and a game-worst net rating more accurately describe his impact.

Thomas boasted a -8 plus/minus in the three-point loss, encompassing how the team performs with him on the floor. In the 15 games he's appeared in this season, Brooklyn has only won three of those games. In one of those games, he played only five minutes, and in the other two, he shot better than 50% from the field.

While his difficult shot-making ability is among the best in the NBA, it's more about what he's doing when his shots aren't falling at a high clip. He's going through the worst statistical defensive stretch of his career, and despite gradual improvement in his assist numbers throughout his league tenure, he has regressed this season.

Of the 130 players in the NBA who attempt 10 or more field goals per game, Thomas ranks 119th in effective field goal percentage with a 48.5% EFF. He's been put under the microscope this season after betting on himself for a better contract this offseason, and his stock has gone down.

The Nets will have a difficult decision to make regarding Thomas' future with the franchise. His trade value is virtually nothing, so they may have to take the first offer they get to avoid losing him for nothing.