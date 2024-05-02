NBA Mock Trade: Nets Bolster Future in Swap with Warriors
With a group of win-now players but no real pathway towards contention, there’s a real chance the Brooklyn Nets have a few moves on their horizon.
A core comprised of Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson and hopeful returnee Nic Claxton is a great one secondarily, but lacks the star gene that most teams need to make deep playoff runs. And the issue is made worse by the team’s lack of draft assets in the near future.
A trade for young prospects or even more picks, such as the Suns that are looking better by the day, could happen as soon as this offseason for Brooklyn. Here was Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz’ proposed trade:
Warriors receive: Mikal Bridges, Dennis Schröder
Nets receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Warriors 2025 first-round pick, Hawks 2026 and 2028 second-round picks.
Analysis: The trade makes sense on a few fronts for the Nets. While Bridges is an obvious talent, rolling him out as the best player hasn’t fared well thus far. And now may be the time to capitalize on his value.
Jonathan Kuminga is likely the big get here. At just 21, Kuminga averaged 16 points on 53% shooting in backing up the Warriors star core. With his own team and a few more developmental years, the former Ignite forward could likely blossom into a top scoring option.
Even more, Andrew Wiggins, despite having an up-and-down year, is likely capable of replacing a decent chunk of Bridges’ production hole. Or could be flipped for other assets with the future in mind.
And to wrap everything up, Brooklyn leaves with picks, too.