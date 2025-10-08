Analyst Calls Nets’ Offseason Moves 'Baffling' — But Is the Criticism Fair?
Sometimes, in an attempt to turn things around, big-time shakeups are needed. The Brooklyn Nets are no strangers to this philosophy, especially since the start of the 2020s. But the need for such moves doesn't serve as a shield from criticism, which Brooklyn was subject to plenty of this summer.
The disapproval continued in The Athletic's rankings of what the bottom of the Eastern Conference will look like in 2025-26, written by John Hollinger. Specifically aiming at the projected 13th-place Nets' draft class and its on-court fit, Hollinger didn't hold back.
"Brooklyn’s decision to use all five first-round picks on fairly similar players on draft night looks baffling, resulting in an entirely unnecessary roster crunch that forced it to jettison potentially useful players and leaving five rookies with little natural symbiosis to work out how to play with one another," he wrote.
The "potentially useful" piece that Brooklyn "jettisoned" likely refers to Keon Johnson, a key contributor from last season who was waived in a roster-cutting move—unless D'Angelo Russell and Trendon Watford fall in such category. The backcourt was the Nets' biggest area of weakness, hence why it was addressed on draft night. While the decisions to draft Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf may complicate rotations in the immediate future, but the dividends it they could pay later are worth the risk. And, those guys can't gain the experience needed with Johnson or Russell still in Brooklyn. Their losses were unfortunate but, given the timeline, necessary.
That point made by Hollinger is debatable. What isn't, however, is the timeline. The fact is: Brooklyn needs to return to contention quickly in hopes of not blessing the Houston Rockets with a top draft choice.
"This is probably the point where I should mention that the Nets don’t control their 2027 first-round pick; Houston has the right to swap. So the Nets basically have one year and one offseason to turn this random assortment of flotsam into a credible NBA roster. Yes, they have some cap room next summer and a likely lottery pick incoming, but it’s hard to see this situation turning around quickly," he continued.
The concern over the 2027 draft is very real—and warranted. Potentially handing a top draft choice to a ready-made contender would feel all to familiar (looking at you, Boston Celtics) and be an absolute gut-wrencher to the rebuild. And that's exactly why the front office won't let it happen.
General Manager Sean Marks has quickly turned things around before. After being hired in 2016, just three years later Marks had drawn both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to Brooklyn after putting together a more than respectable culture.
There's no reason why he can't do it again, and when he does, many more positive words will start to be written regarding the future of this franchise, guaranteed.