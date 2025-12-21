Raptors vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Dec. 21
The Toronto Raptors are looking to rebound from a blowout loss at home on Saturday to the Boston Celtics when they take on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
After a slow start to the 2025-26 season, the Nets have won four of their last six games to climb out of the basement in the Eastern Conference and move to 7-19 in the campaign.
Still, Brooklyn is a home underdog on Sunday, even though the Raptors haven’t exactly been playing their best basketball as of late. Toronto is 3-7 in its last 10 games, and it ranks 28th in the NBA in net rating (-8.1) during that stretch. Only the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings have been worse.
So, this is a tough turnaround for the Raps after they failed to reach 100 points in Saturday night’s loss.
Brooklyn has struggled at home this season, going 3-11 straight up while covering in just six of those 14 games. Can it flip the script on Sunday?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference battle on Dec. 21.
Raptors vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors -3.5 (-108)
- Nets +3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Raptors: -166
- Nets: +140
Total
- 216.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Raptors vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 21
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, YES Network
- Raptors record: 17-12
- Nets record: 7-19
Raptors vs. Nets Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Nets Injury Report
- Tyson Etienne – out
- Haywood Highsmith – out
- Ben Saraf – out
- Drake Powell – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- E.J. Liddell – out
Raptors vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Egor Demin OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-126)
The Raptors are one of the better teams in the NBA at defending the 3-ball (ninth in opponent 3s made per game and third in opponent 3-point percentage), but I think Nets rookie Egor Demin is a little undervalued on Sunday.
Denim is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers on 5.5 attempts per game (34.4 percent), and he’s taken five or more 3s in 14 of his 24 games this season. He’s coming off a 12-attempt game from beyond the arc, and Demin went 4-for-8 and 1-for-6 from 3 in his two previous meetings with Toronto.
The rookie has taken the majority of his 8.2 shots per game from beyond the arc, and I think he’s worth a look to hit two or more 3s in this matchup, something he’s done in half of his games this season.
Raptors vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Toronto may be the more talented team in this matchup, but I can’t get past the Raptors’ struggles over their last 10 games, where they are 28th in the league in net rating.
Brooklyn, on the other hand, is 12th in net rating over that same stretch, playing arguably its best basketball of the 2025-26 season.
The Nets have two losses by the same score (119-109) against the Raptors this season, but I think they may be able to hang around at home on Sunday.
Brooklyn is just 6-8 against the spread at home, but the Raptors have really struggled on the second night of back-to-backs, going 1-4 against the number in those games.
With this spread set just outside a possession, I think Brooklyn is worth a look to hang around and potentially pull off an upset on Sunday.
Pick: Nets +3.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
