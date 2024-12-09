Breaking Down the Trade Value of Brooklyn Nets Veterans
The Brooklyn Nets are sure to get a good return for the veterans they are set to trade before the Feb. 6 deadline. With key names like Dorian Finney-Smith, Cameron Johnson, and Dennis Schroder being made available, along with the rest of the roster, Brooklyn's roster could look very different (in a good way) by the end of the season.
Entering the rebuild after trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in June, those three veterans along with one or two other names are almost sure to be sold to playoff teams. The question is what can the Nets get in return?
Cameron Johnson
Johnson has been the best scorer of Brooklyn's veterans, averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 48.8% shooting from the field and 43.4% from three. Having experience in the NBA Finals in 2021, Johnson will be sure to have contenders lined up with lucrative offers.
Johnson doesn't have as much of a range in value as the other veterans do. He's been incredibly efficient on both sides of the ball, and for that, he is likely worth a mid-to-high first-round pick at the least, according to multiple sources. Johnson could bring back a first-round pick along with a young prospect or multiple firsts if the Nets play their cards right.
Dennis Schroder
Schroder has had a career resurgence since coming to Brooklyn last season. The German point guard is averaging 18.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists on 44.8% shooting. On the other side of the ball, he's been nearly as effective, averaging a career-high 1.1 steals per game.
Schroder's value has more range than Johnson's. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, some executives believe Schroder is worth just multiple second-round picks, with the issue being his expiring contract. There's a chance he ends up as a rental to a playoff team, which hurts his value.
At his best, however, Schroder is expected to bring back value similar to Johnson, and that is a solid first-round pick. He can still contribute greatly in any role at 31 years old and holds plenty of playoff experience.
Dorian Finney-Smith
Finney-Smith is viewed as the least valuable of the three veterans currently active. He recently returned from an ankle injury and has been averaging a solid 10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 29.1 minutes per game (16 games). What could catch teams' eyes are his efficiency (47-43-61 splits), defense, and playoff experience.
Finney-Smith was a key contributor for the Dallas Mavericks in multiple playoff runs and is known as a 3&D threat. The 6-foot-7 forward can guard one through five and knock down shots on the other end.
Finney-Smith's stats are not as impressive as Johnson and Schroder's, however, his value has been pegged at multiple second-round picks according to Scotto. However, Brooklyn is expected to push for a higher return, as Evan Sidery of Forbes reported that the Nets originally had a higher asking price, but lowered it to a first-round pick.
Bojan Bogdanovic
Bogdanovic is in a tricky situation. The 35-year-old is recovering from surgery on a left foot injury suffered last season with the New York Knicks. Throughout his career, Bogdanovic has been an effective scorer but has become a bench piece. This, along with injury and age, has diminished his trade value.
Scotto reports that Bogdanovic is hoping to make a return this month, while executives around the NBA believe he is worth just a second-round pick. It's tough to value him high while considering the factors. Sidery reports that Bogdanovic could also be a top buyout candidate if the Nets don't find a suitor.
