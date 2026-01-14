Nets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 14

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to salvage a win on this three-game road trip and end a four-game skid when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

This could be Brooklyn’s chance to get back in the win column as the Pelicans are coming off a loss to Denver last night. New Orleans has now lost 11 of its last 12 games.

The Nets blew out the Pelicans 119-101 last month in Brooklyn and are looking for a similar effort tonight.

The oddsmakers have the Nets as slight road favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Nets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nets -1.5 (-118)

Pelicans +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Nets: -130

Pelicans: +110

Total

228.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Nets vs. Pelicans How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 14

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch (TV): YES, GCSEN

Nets record: 11-26

Pelicans record: 9-33

Nets vs. Pelicans Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Haywood Highsmith – out

E.J. Liddell – out

Ben Saraf – out

Ziaire Williams – out

Pelicans Injury Report

Herbert Jones – questionable

Jose Alvarado – out

Dejounte Murray – out

Nets vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets

Nets Best NBA Prop Bet

Michael Porter Jr. is leading the way for the Nets this season with 25.9 points per game. He’s seeing more offensive usage than he did in Denver, leading to this sudden breakout after averaging 16.2 points per game during his six years with the Nuggets.

The Nets forward has at least 27 points in seven of his last nine games. In fact, dating back to November 16, he has 27+ points in 13 of 19 games, averaging 27.5 points per game in that span.

Porter Jr. had 35 points on 14 of 23 shooting, including 5 of 10 from deep, last month against the Pelicans. He should be able to replicate a similar output tonight against a tired New Orleans squad.

Nets vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick

Neither of these teams inspires much confidence on the offensive end of the floor. The Nets are last in the league with 108.7 points per contest, with the Pacers slightly above them at 110.8.

That’s resulted in the Nets going under the total in 24 of 37 games, and while the Pelicans have gone over in 24 of 46 contests, that’s largely due to their opponent racking up the points.

The Nets aren’t really a team that’s able to do that. Brooklyn has been held to 105 points or fewer in each of its last four games.

This should be an ugly, low-scoring game in New Orleans once again.

Pick: Under 228.5 (-112)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.