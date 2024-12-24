Nets' Ben Simmons a Player to Watch on the Buyout Market
The Brooklyn Nets could end up with a completely different roster after the Feb. 6 trade deadline. With multiple players up on the market, playoff teams will be inquiring or have already inquired about veterans that could add depth and fix holes in their systems.
However, the trade market isn't the only place to watch for Nets players. Point guard Ben Simmons is a player to watch on the buyout market, per Evan Sidery of Forbes.
Simmons has taken over the starting job at the one after Dennis Schroder was traded to the Golden State Warriors. Since taking over the job on Dec. 16, he's been averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.3 steals.
6-foot-10 former All-Star is making $40.3 million this season, which makes it tough for teams to trade for him. The ideal scenario would be for Brooklyn to buy out his contract, which would then make him a free agent able to sign a veteran's minimum with a contender.
While known for his inability to shoot outside of the paint and score aggressively, Simmons has been an efficient player this season. He's shooting 57.5% from the field this season and has consistently played good defense on the other end. On top of this, he's still a great passer and rebounder, averaging 5.3 boards and 6.8 assists per game this season.
While it wouldn't warrant a return, the Nets could be inclined to buy out Simmons to open up a roster spot. It would mean Brooklyn could take back another young player in a deal for one of the other veterans on the trade block. At this point, the 28-year-old's services, while useful, are no longer needed due to the rebuild.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.