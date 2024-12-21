Could Starting Ben Simmons Open Up Trade Opportunities for the Nets?
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has now been moved into the starting lineup after Dennis Schroder was traded to the Golden State Warriors. In his first two starts since the trade, Simmons is averaging 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and a steal per game on 56.3% shooting from the field.
Those numbers are impressive, especially his assists. Simmons has always been known for his elite playmaking at 6-foot-10, along with some great defense on the other end. Now that Schroder is gone, he'll have more of an opportunity to showcase these skills.
A question that arises is if Simmons does enough on the floor, will other teams gain interest amid NBA trade season? Many playoff contenders are in need of wing talent, specifically playmaking defenders, and Simmons fits that mold.
On the surface, the answer to that question should be a resounding yes. However, two major issues with the 28-year-old still keep teams away. The first is most obviously his contract. Simmons, while on an expiring deal, is making $40.3 million this season. This makes it almost impossible for teams to trade for him, especially if they are over the first apron. Even if it were possible to trade for him, Simmons' stats do not come close to backing up the contract he signed back in 2020 with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The second, and I say this with a sigh, is his inability to shoot. Simmons is one of the better playmakers and defenders in the NBA, but he is so predictable with the ball because being an aggressive scorer is such a rarity. He has yet to take a three-pointer this season, and is usually looking to find open teammates.
While his playmaking is a positive, playing Simmons means you have one less scorer on the floor unless he knows he can take it to the basket. In his last two starts, the aggressiveness has gotten better, but teams are likely scared to take a chance on him, as he's declined in scoring since his time in Philadelphia.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.