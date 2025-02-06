Nets Could Hold Off on Big Move Now For Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
The Brooklyn Nets are hours away from the trade deadline, which means they will be busy on the phones today.
While there is a lot that the Nets can do, there is also a lot that they are unable to do. SNY insider Ian Begley laid out all of what's to know about the Nets trade deadline situation.
"Every Net outside of Trendon Watford can be traded (Watford has veto rights on any trade)," Begley writes.
"The Nets’ biggest trade chip is Cam Johnson. Teams monitoring the situation this week didn’t think anyone would make an offer strong enough to acquire Johnson. Another name to watch is Day’Ron Sharpe.
"The Clippers are among the teams who’ve done background work on Sharpe, who will be a free agent this summer. I don’t know if the Nets and Clippers have had advanced talks on Sharpe, but I can safely assume teams will continue to call Brooklyn about the 23-year-old big man.
"Brooklyn can trade up to 12 first-round picks right now. But the club will hold onto that war chest for the offseason. De’Aaron Fox would have been an offseason target for them if Sacramento held onto the star point guard. Obviously, you can cross him off the list. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the dream acquisition for Brooklyn (as he is for nearly every NBA team; the Nets aren’t the only team operating at the deadline with an eye on a possible Antetokounmpo trade. Obviously Antetokounmpo has to force a trade from Milwaukee for this to be a remote possibility). As is always the case, other stars who aren’t being discussed now will become available in the offseason."
The Nets don't have to make moves as they could kick the rock down the line on Johnson, Sharpe and others, but Brooklyn has been aggressive throughout the season on the trade market, perhaps more than any team up until this point other than the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
Therefore, the Nets won't let the clock strike 3 p.m. without getting their agenda situated and lined up.
The Nets are set to play tomorrow against the Miami Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
