Evaluating the Injury Report for Nets vs. Pelicans

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight, hoping to course-correct from a losing spell.

The Nets were one of the hotter teams in December, ripping off seven wins in 10 tries as the defense surged under head coach Jordi Fernandez. Forward Michael Porter Jr. was able to lead the offense in looking like an All-Star, and Brooklyn was able to grab wins versus Toronto, Philadelphia, Minnesota and more.

Now, the team has reverted back to its early-season ways, losing seven of its last eight. They’ve looked more competitive overall, but still haven’t been able to find ways to win consistently.

New Orleans will offer the Nets a bounce back opportunity as one of the only teams in the league on a colder stretch than Brooklyn. They are losers of 11 of their last 12 games, having only beat the Wizards since Dec. 23.

The Pelicans currently own the worst record in the NBA at 9-33, and are set to convey their unprotected draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks after a draft-night trade.

As always, the injury report is sure to affect both teams. Here are the injury reports for the Nets and Pelicans:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee surgery

EJ Liddell — Out: G League

Ben Saraf — Out: G League

Ziaire Williams — Out: Illness

New Orleans Pelicans injuries:

Jose Alvarado — Out: Left oblique strain

Hunter Dickinson — Out: G League

Herbert Jones — Out: Right ankle sprain

Dejounte Murray — Out: Right achilles rupture

The Nets see one of their shortest injury reports of the season, with two of their four players listed out due to G League assignment.

Brooklyn continues to be without forward Haywood Highsmith, as we was acquired via Miami in the offseason. He was working his way back from a knee injury, but saw a setback, and has yet to make his Brooklyn debut.

Forwards Ziaire Williams is also slated to be out due to illness. He has averaged 9.1 points per game this season on 41% shooting from the field.

The Pelicans will be withouts several contributors, including Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado due to respective injuries. They will have stars in Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III, as well as two standout rookies.

The Nets and Pelicans tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.