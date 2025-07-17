Nets' Danny Wolf Dominates in NBA Summer League Win Over Magic
The Brooklyn Nets picked up their first NBA Summer League last night, defeating the Orlando Magic, 94-90. After losing their first three games in Las Vegas, the Nets bounced back and managed to pull out the victory.
There was a lot to like in Brooklyn's win. For one, the team generated an efficient offense and managed to hold a lead throughout the game. The Magic put up 39 fourth-quarter points, but it still wasn't enough to defeat the Nets.
Brooklyn's No. 8 pick, Egor Demin, had his best game yet, putting up 14 points and five rebounds while shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 4-for-8 from deep. The Russian rookie was extremely efficient and aggressive, looking more comfortable in an adjusted offensive role.
However, the MVP of the game was by far the No. 27 pick, Danny Wolf. In his third Summer League game, the seven-foot big man dominated with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a block.
Wolf was everywhere for Brooklyn, displaying all of the strengths he showed at Michigan. He shot 6-for-12 from the field and 2-for-4 from deep, extending his range but also showcasing a relatively balanced shot diet for a center.
The 21-year-old also showcased great playmaking, dishing out four dimes and ending with a box plus-minus of +4.
At one point before the NBA Draft, Wolf was regarded as a top-20 pick for his all-around offensive impact as a big. Many were shocked when he fell to Brooklyn, and in this game, he made other teams pay.
It took a little bit for Wolf to get as comfortable as he looked last night. In his debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he shot 0-for-5 with four turnovers.
In his second game against the Washington Wizards, there was some improvement, especially on the defensive end. While shooting 3-for-6 from the field and finishing with eight points, Wolf was a monster on the other end of the floor, recording 10 rebounds, three steals, and four blocks.
The offense simply caught up last night. Demin and Wolf showcasing this much potential should have Nets fans excited for what's to come. It looks like the rookies are showing major improvement, and while Summer League is never fully indicative of the regular season, it's certainly a positive sign.