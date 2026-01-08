Nets' Loss Shouldn't Take Away from Egor Demin's Biggest Career Moment

Normally, a Brooklyn Nets loss this season wouldn't mean so much, considering that dropping games is more incentivized than ever. At 11-23, they're in contention for a top draft pick in 2026, so last night's 104-103 overtime loss to the Orlando Magic shouldn't sting as much as it does.

The loss is so heartbreaking because it was the perfect opportunity for Egor Demin to announce his arrival to the rest of the NBA. Granted, he still did, but a Paolo Banchero game-winner put the Nets away, ruining what was the best performance of Demin's rookie season.

The former BYU star didn't set a career high, but the way in which he put up 18 points, five rebounds and five assists (5-for-9 shooting) was remarkable.

Demin carried the Nets in crunch time, on a night when everyone aside from Michael Porter Jr. couldn't find anything to fall. He put up eight of Brooklyn's final 14 points in regulation, including a clutch three-pointer to send it to overtime with just a few seconds to go.

Overtime was even more of a masterclass from Demin. The 6-foot-8 guard scored all 10 points in five minutes for the Nets, and he nearly walked away with the game-winning three before Banchero's bank shot at the buzzer sealed a Magic win.

Scored all of BKN's 10 points in OT.

Scored 13 straight points between 4Q and OT.

Scored 18 points for the game.



Egor Dëmin was UNBELIEVABLE for Brooklyn tonight! pic.twitter.com/g2ao9RP23Q — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2026

Orlando's walk-off shot shouldn't take away from the 19-year-old big moment, or plural. Barclays Center was going wild for the kid, and the sentiment with every made shot was that this is his statement game, announcing to the league that he can be the star Brooklyn so desperately needs.

Yes, there is still a lot of room for improvement. Demin scored all of his points in the final nine minutes of the game, going 0-for-4 through the first three quarters. He still managed to be effective in some regard, nothcing four assists and four rebounds while also recording a steal and a block.

This game should tell fans (who haven't realized it already) that the No. 8 overall from the 2025 NBA Draft is oozing with potential. Demin's three-point shot was his biggest concern entering the league, but it has been his biggest strength thus far.

Through 31 games, the Russian is averaging 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, posting 40-38-84 shooting splits. He still needs to get better at scoring within the arc, as Demin almost exclusively wants the deep ball every time he shoots. However, that should be easier to develop than if it were vice versa.