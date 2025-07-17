Nets Beat Magic to Conclude Summer League Play
Coming into their final Summer League game, the Brooklyn Nets desperately needed a win as they faced an 0-3 record ahead of their matchup with the Orlando Magic.
Both Drew Timme and Ben Saraf would join Nolan Traore as non-participants for the last game in Las Vegas, giving other players some opportunities to showcase their value before the end of mini-camp.
Drawing the start for Brooklyn in their final game would be rookie guard Egor Demin and Caleb Daniels for the Nets frontcourt. Both Danny Wolf and Tosan Evbuomwan would return to the lineup following a rest day during this back-to-back, with Grant Nelson getting another start at Center in place of Timme.
Danny Wolf would do his best to replace the big man dominance that Timme displayed for three games, as the first-round pick had 10 points going into halftime. Off the bench, Tyrese Samuel would be a solid spark of offense, also finding himself in double figures, along with a pair of steals to go into the break.
As for Orlando, while Jase Richardson was slated to start, the rookie would not suit up, leaving it up to the Magic to look for their first win without their talented rookie. Wendell Moore Jr. would do his best to help the Magic put up a fight going into halftime only down nine points to Brooklyn.
However, it would be to no avail as the Nets would come into the third quarter firing on all cylinders to extend their lead back to double digits.
Danny Wolf would continue scoring for Brooklyn as the big man would finish with 18 points and six rebounds.
Heading into the fourth, Brooklyn would enjoy almost a 20-point lead, which was great news for them as neither team could find the bottom of the rim to begin the quarter. Orlando would eventually find a groove to cut the Nets' lead down to just one, causing Brooklyn to play with more urgency to close out the ball game.
Quincy Olivari would come off the bench to help Brooklyn close out the game, finishing his night with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists.
A pair of Egor Demin threes would help seal Orlando's loss as the time wound down in the fourth, the rookie guard would log four threes behind the arc. As the Nets were finally able to cap off a win in the 2025 NBA Summer League, they now look forward to finalizing their roster ahead of training camp.