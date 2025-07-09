Brooklyn Nets Draw East Group B for The 2025 NBA Cup
The NBA released the group results for the 2025 NBA Cup, and the Brooklyn Nets seem to have fallen into the toughest pool in the Eastern Conference. The other teams in East Group B are the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.
Group stage games will occur on 'Cup Nights' from Oct. 31 to Nov. 28. The Nets will play every team in their group before the six group winners and one wild card from each conference will play in the knockout rounds.
As usual, the NBA Cup Semifinals and Championship will take place in Las Vegas. Game and broadcast schedules for the tournament will be released in August.
Brooklyn sees some familiar faces in the tournament, with Orlando and Philadelphia being a part of the 2024 group. The Nets have seen the Magic in the group stage every year of the tournament so far. Detroit is the only team new to Brooklyn, as the Celtics were in their group in 2023.
The Nets went 1-3 in the 2024 NBA Cup, their only win coming against the Charlotte Hornets in a tight 116-115 win. Brooklyn has also never made it past the group stage of the tournament since its start in 2023.
Examining the toughest teams Brooklyn will face in this tournament, the 76ers and Magic may pose the most significant challenges. Both teams made offseason improvements and could test the Nets' uncertain defense.
Philadelphia is coming off a season where they finished 13th in the East, but also suffered more injuries than any other organization. Getting back a healthy Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey will be critical to their success. The 76ers also added No. 3 pick VJ Edgecombe and will get back Jared McCain after he suffered a torn meniscus in his rookie season.
Orlando finished the season with a .500 record before losing to the Celtics in the first round. Another season of improvement is expected for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and the addition of Desmond Bane addresses their shooting needs.
Boston and Detroit are also no pushovers, but the Celtics will look different this season with an injured Jayson Tatum, trading Jrue Holiday and trading Kristaps Porzingis. The Pistons' season will be determined by how much their young core improves and if their offseason signings prove effective.
Brooklyn is still in the early stages of a rebuild. Although being placed in East Group B is unfortunate, it provides an opportunity for their young players to compete against some of the East's best talent.