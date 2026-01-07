Evaluating the Injury Report for Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic

The Brooklyn Nets take on the Orlando Magic tonight, hoping to add another mark to its win column.

After a 1-11 start on the season, the Nets have rebounded in a major way, sitting at 11-22 on the season, though climbing the East standings rapidly. Led by top-scorer Michael Porter Jr. and a host of improving young players, they've ground out several wins in recent weeks.

The most recent came against the Nuggets, who are down several starters due to injury. Prior to that, the Nets ripped off a three-game win-streak against postseason-hopefuls in the Raptors, 76ers and Timberwolves.

Brooklyn is an obviously improved product from the early-season, with head coach Jordi Fernandez helping to lead the charge in terms of defensive mentality. The team has been much-improved on that end of the floor of late, with MPJ and Cam Thomas continuing to score the ball at a great rate.

At this point, Porter could be cruising toward his first All-Star selection at nearly 26 points per game on 50% shooting overall.

As always, the injury report is sure to play a major factor in the outcome of tonight's game. Below are the injury reports for both the Nets and Magic:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Tyson Etienne — Out: G League

Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee surgery recovery

Chaney Johnson — Out: G League

EJ Liddell — Out: G League

Ben Saraf — Out: Left knee soreness

Orlando Magic injuries:

Colin Castleton — Out: G League

Jalen Suggs — Out: Right knee contusion

Franz Wagner — Out: Left high ankle sprain

Moritz Wagner — Out: Left knee recovery

The Nets have a relatively injury report as far as their primary rotation goes, with three of the five players listed on G League assigned in Tyson Etienne, Chaney Johnson and EJ Liddell.

Rookie Ben Saraf will miss tonight’s game with left knee soreness, and Haywood Highsmith continues to work his way back from a knee injury and subsequent setback early in the season. He has yet to make his Nets debut after being acquired from the Heat this offseason.

The Magic are looking worse for wear in terms of their own injury report, with star forward Franz Wager out due to an ankle injury. Guard Jalen Suggs recently saw an MCL contusion, and is likely to miss extended time.

The Nets and Magic tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.