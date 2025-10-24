Brooklyn Nets' Matchup With Cavaliers Could Set Tone for Season
The Brooklyn Nets are set for a big test in Cleveland, and it could be a matchup that defines their season.
Although it might seem insane to think that the second game of the year could define the season for a team, this matchup could be the perfect way to gauge exactly where the Nets are this season. Last season, the Cavaliers had a dominant regular season, running away with the top seed in the East while finishing only below the Oklahoma City Thunder leaguewide.
They began this season with a loss to the New York Knicks, but the Cavaliers are still expected to be one of the best in the league again, even if they are a bit shorthanded to begin the year. Meanwhile, the Nets are on the opposite end of the spectrum, expected to finish near the bottom of the East.
After the Nets had an uninspiring blowout loss in Charlotte in the season opener on Wednesday, many are expecting them to be even worse than anticipated. However, with so many new pieces, it might be premature to take much away from the first game of the year. While all of that newness won’t have suddenly worn off going into game two, it could give a better look at what to expect this year.
If the Nets go into Cleveland and play a similar game as they did in Charlotte, it could be a sign that they might be willing to embrace the process earlier than expected. However, if Brooklyn can be competitive against the Cavaliers or even come away with a win, the Nets might be able to establish themselves as the classic bottom-tier team that can win or lose against any team on any given night.
Still, the result of the game won’t be the most important thing to take away from this contest. While that will ultimately be the most important thing in the standings and for the big picture of the season, it still won’t matter much to a Nets team with low expectations that is focused on development.
That means another impressive outing from Egor Demin or even something as simple as a bounce-back performance from Cam Thomas or Michael Porter Jr. could show that the Nets are ready to steadily improve over the opening stages of the year. Sure, the Nets probably won’t win in Cleveland, but if they can display more fight than they did in the opener, it could be a great sign for Brooklyn fans.