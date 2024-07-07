Brooklyn Nets Officially Announce Claxton Re-Signing; Impact on Sharpe?
After officially securing Nic Claxton to a four-year $100 million contract on July 7, general manager Sean Marks has now paved way for a potentially dealing of Claxton's backup, Day'Ron Sharpe.
Prior to their selection of Zach Edey in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies were rumored to be interested in acquiring Sharpe in hopes of pairing him next to Jaren Jackson Jr. in an attempt to bolster their frontcourt. With Edey now in place, those desires have likely faded, but can the same be said for Brooklyn's willingness to move the 22-year-old?
Memphis was willing to offer "one of their bench wings and a second rounder" in exchange for Sharpe, per Matt Moore of Action Network. Even if the Nets could secure a similar framework from another franchise, it would not be worth it. Sharpe has the potential to be a great 10-and-10 role player either off the bench or as a member of a starting five, and should command far more than a bench piece and second-round pick. If Brooklyn is serious about moving off of him, they should follow the "pump and dump" scheme.
Now equipped with an even younger core than last season, the Nets will likely be awful next year, paving way for inflated stats. Allow Sharpe to truly develop and record much improved stats from his 2023-24 campaign to build his trade value, and ship him off at the deadline. This is of course if the franchise is dead set on moving him, which wouldn't make much sense considering he almost perfectly aligns with their new timeline. But, Claxton's deal does muddy Sharpe's future slightly, as there is no plan in place for him to become a starter over the next four seasons.
An interesting situation to monitor nonetheless.
