Colts, Jets Players React to Stunning Sauce Gardner Trade
The Jets and Colts made the biggest move of the 2025 NFL trade deadline so far, when New York decided to trade All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Colts in exchange for two first-round picks and receiver Adonai Mitchell.
While the Jets just re-signed Gardner to a record-setting four-year extension over the summer that was meant to keep him in New York for the “foreseeable future,” the Jets couldn’t turn down the Colts’ offer and sent their star cornerback to Indianapolis.
By joining the Colts, Gardner improves from the 1-7 Jets to 7-2 with Indianapolis, and surely will help the Colts emerge as true contenders this season.
Gardner, who was reportedly surprised by the move, initially posted on social media after the trade, "New York it's been real.”
Following the trade, several Colts players expressed excitement to have the All-Pro corner join the team, including veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr.
Pittman, however, also appeared saddened that Mitchell was traded to the Jets as part of the deal.
Colts receiver Alec Pierce, who played with Gardner at in college at Cincinnati, was excited to reunite with his former college teammate.
Meanwhile, several players on the Jets seemed less excited about the news. Defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, and running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen were among the players to weigh in on the trade on social media.