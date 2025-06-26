Brooklyn Nets Select Danny Wolf 27th-Overall in 2025 NBA Draft
The Brooklyn Nets added their first non-guard of the draft Wednesday night, selecting Danny Wolf, a power forward from Michigan, with the No. 27 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Standing at 7-foot-flat and weighing 250 lbs, Wolf brings depth and unique playmaking skills to a young Brooklyn frontcourt. The 21-year-old averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season and was mocked as the 18th-overall pick to the Washington Wizards in ESPN's final projection.
Wolf is a bit of an anomaly. While he is a seven-footer who is listed as a forward, he was Michigan’s primary ball handler last season. He’s still quite raw, but will have plenty of time to work with the Nets’ player development guru and head coach Jordi Fernandez.
He was compared to Kelly Olynyk and Hedo Turkoglu by Kevin O’Connor, although his playmaking ability far outweighs both. Wolf was a human highlight reel for the Wolverines, but sometimes gets himself in trouble with turnover-prone flashy passes and an inconsistent deep ball. Both are areas Fernandez will be likely to address.
This selection represents Brooklyn’s commitment to both versatility and potential. GM Sean Marks has now set a new NBA record for most first-round picks used by a single team, grabbing Wolf to round out the Nets’ first-round haul.
Depending on what Brooklyn decides regarding the futures of Day’Ron Sharpe and Drew Timme, Wolf could make an immediate impact. He’s proven the ability to be used as a facilitator, but his underdeveloped skills align with those of Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell and Ben Saraf. Wolf’s development will be one of the key storylines in Brooklyn moving forward—especially as the Nets further explore potential trades and shape this long-term core.
