What to Watch for in Brooklyn Nets vs. Bulls

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Chicago Bulls for the second time this season, this time at home.

The Nets have lost five straight games, as they've been struggling to contain the glass, especially in their 116-113 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

The Bulls have won two of their last three games, with their latest being a 128-126 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Aside from Ziaire Williams, the Nets will be at full strength in this game, which could help them snap their recent skid.

Michael Porter Jr. has been the one constant for the Nets, especially since Dec. 1, averaging 27.3 points on 49% shooting, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game since then.

Day'Ron Sharpe continues to maximize his opportunities on the court in relatively limited minutes, as he put up 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and nine rebounds in 19 minutes on Wednesday.

Drake Powell shone as a starter on Wednesday, putting up 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, as he had a couple of strong takes to the rim and showcased his burst of speed that helps him blow by his defenders.

I wouldn't be surprised to see Powell keep his spot in the lineup, as Nets coach Jordi Fernandez could keep him in there to serve as a secondary ball handler and defensive specialist, especially against fellow North Carolina product Coby White.

Egor Demin has been scorching hot from downtown, shooting 55.6% from 3-point range in his last five games.

Cam Thomas hasn't shot the ball with much efficiency in recent games and has been a liability defensively, but he should still be expected to see a decent amount of run off the bench in this one.

Porter is capable of going off on any given night, and the Nets could look to get him downhill off the ball and take advantage of the Bulls' weak interior defense.

The Nets' defense could have trouble containing Nikola Vucevic, as he can not only take advantage of Brooklyn's lack of size down low, but he could also stretch the floor and drag Claxton and Sharpe outside the paint to open up driving and cutting lanes for his teammates.

The Nets could snap their losing streak if Brooklyn can be more effective on the glass, its defense can keep White and Vucevic at bay, and Porter and Demin get hot from the field.