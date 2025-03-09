Nets Take Texas Standout in Mock Draft
The Brooklyn Nets have a great opportunity to add to their young core with a hopefully high pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Bleacher Report writer and draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman conducted a recent mock draft where the Nets selected Texas guard Tre Johnson with the No. 6 overall pick.
"Rebuilding from scratch, the Brooklyn Nets will only be thinking best player available at No. 6. It's getting tough to nitpick Tre Johnson's lack of rim pressure or playmaking when he's consistently scoring over 20 points," Wasserman writes.
"He's also looked more willing and effective as a passer than the numbers may suggest.
"The degree of polish and execution with his self-creation and shotmaking diversity, which is backed up by reliable production, has generated a level of certainty tied to his scoring projection that's becoming more valued in a draft range where uncertainly starts to creep in."
The only players selected before Johnson were Duke center Khaman Maluach, Baylor wing VJ Edgecombe, Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, his teammate Dylan Harper, and the consensus No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.
If the Nets could land Johnson or any of the players listed above, the team could have a true young star developing in the wings, something that is currently lacking on the roster at the moment.
