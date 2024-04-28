Brooklyn Nets Taking 'More Strategic' Approach to 2024 NBA Draft
The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a disappointing 32-50 season which saw them finish the season as the No. 11 seed in a weaker Eastern Conference. They've got an interesting sense of direction, and there is zero incentive to tear things down when it comes to roster construction.
The Nets don't own their future draft picks, which is proven with zero draft picks owed to the franchise during the 2024 NBA Draft. Something the team can do, though, to return to competitive basketball is be intentional with their trades. Nets general manager Sean Marks understands such, too.
“I think we look at the Draft the same way every year. It’s take the best available,” Marks said (H/T NetsDaily). “If there’s somebody in there that, wow, they’re slipping, can we get in there at that particular pick? That would be important. For us just to go and say, ‘Hey, we, we got the 20th pick, we got the 44th pick,’ that doesn’t do us any good. For us this year, it’s gonna be more strategic.”
This is the best way for Marks to approach the draft. If he can get one of his guys in a cheap deal. He's simply controlling what he can given the nature and situation the franchise is currently in.
There's going to be opportunity for the Nets to land a star this offseason or in the future. Adding a star to a supporting cast of Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and, potentially, Nic Claxton -- should the team return his services as an unrestricted free agent this offseason -- creates a darkhorse contender.
Drafting well to ensure quality talent remains in Brooklyn will be important, and if the Nets can add that through a cheap draft pick could be huge for Marks and his staff as they navigate murky waters with minimum control.
There seems to be a clear path the Nets both returning to the postseason next season and making a jump to a darkhorse contender, but both require smart, intentional moves without selling out control or the future of the franchise. Brooklyn seems to have learned from a series of moves that have led them to this situation and the team should be in a better position moving forward because of it.