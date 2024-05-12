Brooklyn Nets' Most Valuable Draft Picks Right Now
The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery came and went, and while the Brooklyn Nets didn't have a pick this year, it wasn't the end of the world in what many would consider to be a mediocre class. The Nets will likely move past 2024 and look toward the future with their draft assets.
It's safe to say that the Nets have faced plenty of scrutiny in their history for trades that people can't make sense of. The team has gone through multiple core changes and rebuilds since moving to New York City in 2012, but they have some assets that a lot of teams would kill to have.
Those assets come through the draft. GM Sean Marks was able to get a few key picks after trading Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.
Phoenix Suns' 2027 Unprotected First-Round Pick
This might be the most talked-about pick for the next three years. Since dealing their entire future for Durant, the Suns have found no immediate playoff success, with many calling their organization into question.
Suns owner Mat Ishbia made it clear they have no desire to deal KD or any of their championship-contending pieces anytime soon, but either way Nets fans are delighted to own their first-round pick in a few years.
Brooklyn will have to pray that Phoenix falls flat on its face again next season, because the sooner the Suns enter a rebuild, the more that getting a high lottery pick in 2027 becomes a reality. It matches perfectly with the timetable of a rebuild after the Suns got swept in the first round of the playoffs this season.
Philadelphia 76ers' 2027 First-Round Pick (Protected 1-8)
It will take a lot for this pick to fall onto Brooklyn's lap. It doesn't look like the 76ers will try to blow it up, considering Tyrese Maxey has become a legitimate young star next to Joel Embiid. Similar to the Suns, the Nets need to pray that Philly doesn't find playoff success in the next year or two, which would initiate a rebuild.
However, they don't want Philadelphia to fall too hard, because the pick is protected. Finishing in the range of 30 to 37 wins would be a dream scenario, almost guaranteeing the pick is moved to the Nets. Again, the 76ers' future isn't as bleak as the Suns' right now, but it's still shaky.
Dallas Mavericks' 2029 Unprotected First-Round Pick
This pick has a 50-50 shot at ending in the lottery, given that it's so far from now and the Mavericks are a playoff team. With Luka Doncic still 25 years old, the only way Dallas would fall apart is if he left them, because he's one of, if not the most untouchable player in the league.
Doncic has a player option in 2026, but an extension could set him up to be a free agent in 2028, or if things don't work out in the next few seasons, he could be looking for a new place to contend. If that's the case, then the Mavs would likely enter a full rebuild, giving the Nets an opportunity at a lottery pick.
Phoenix Suns' 2029 Unprotected First-Round Pick
If the Suns' rebuild gets delayed, then their 2029 pick will surely be the most valuable of the four picks mentioned. Durant's contract ends in 2026, but Devin Booker is just 27, entering unrestricted free agency in 2028.
Let's say Phoenix can't get it done in the next four years. Any competent front office would blow it up, and by that point, Durant would likely be retired and Booker would be in the last year of his prime.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.