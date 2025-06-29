Former Nets Forward Retires After 10 Year NBA Career
After an impressive late-career resurgence, a former Nets forward has been forced to retire due to a foot injury that sidelined him for over a year.
Bojan Bogdanovic announced his retirement from the NBA after a 10-year career in a post shared on his personal Instagram account.
"After 14 months of battling a foot injury, two surgeries, and countless efforts to get back on the court, the time has come to close a chapter," said Bogdanovic. "After more than two decades in the game, the moment has arrived to say goodbye to basketball. Not just as a sport, but as a part of who I am."
Bogdanovic was traded from the New York Knicks to the Nets last offseason with Mamadi Diakite, Shake Milton (sign-and-trade), four unprotected first-round picks, an unprotected pick swap and a second-round pick in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Keita Bates-Diop and a second–round pick
Although he arrived in Brooklyn ahead of the season, he was still nursing a foot injury that kept him from ever appearing in a game with the team. He was waived on February 19, shortly after it was revealed that his foot injury would require season-ending surgery.
The native Croatian started his career off with the Nets, arriving in Brooklyn for the 2014-2015 season before being traded halfway through the 2016-2017 campaign. Throughout his time with the Nets, Bogdanovic averaged 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 35.7% from field goal range. During his first season with the Nets, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.
Besides his two stints with the Nets, Bogdanovic has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. After serving as a solid contributor early in his career, Bogdanovic established himself as a reliable 15–20 point per game scorer during his time with the Indiana Pacers, going on to average over 20 points per game twice in his career.
Through 10 seasons, Bogdanovic walks away from the league with career averages of 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists while shooting 46% from field goal range and 39.4% from beyond the arc.