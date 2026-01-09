Which Michael Porter Jr. Trade Suitors Make Sense?

With NBA trade season heating up as the deadline approaches, the Brooklyn Nets are the team to watch regarding star forward Michael Porter Jr. They're expected to field offers for him, averaging 26.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on incredibly efficienct 50-41-83 shooting splits.

Porter has been the offensive catalyst in the Nets' 8-7 record since Dec. 1, which could be detrimental to their goal of landing a top draft pick this year. What's more is that many teams could use the scoring punch that the 27-year-old has displayed this season.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, there are four teams to watch as potential suitors for Porter. The Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors have the assets to go after the 6-foot-10 star. Of the group, which destinations make sense, and which don't?

Doesn't Make Sense: Chicago Bulls

The Nets should be salivating at a Porter-Bulls partnership if they can manage to bring back significant draft capital. Chicago has been a late-lottery team for the last half-decade, so it wouldn't make sense for the team to go after a piece that probably wouldn't push them to the playoffs.

The Bulls should steer clear of any Porter deal, given their 17-20 record. Sure, he's an efficient scorer, but how much does he truly move the needle, and is it really smart to jeopardize a high pick in 2026?

In terms of personnel, there isn't much Brooklyn would desire. The Bulls are getting younger, but veterans still linger, keeping them from dropping in the standings. In order to match salaries, Brooklyn would have to take back an older player like Nikola Vucevic, which doesn't move anything.

Makes Sense: Detroit Pistons

This is the ideal landing spot for Porter. The Pistons, at 28-9, are in title contention and need a scoring co-star for Cade Cunningham. This could solifidy them as a legitmate favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference.

Detroit has the salary fillers and draft capital to satisfy Brooklyn as well. Tobias Harris and Caris LeVert are veterans who make the move to the Nets, along with one or more first-round picks, to make it a win-win deal.

Doesn't Make Sense: Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are closer to the Bulls than people realize, despite boasting one of the NBA's greatest players in Giannis Antetokounmpo. On the surface, a trade makes sense for Milwaukee, giving the Greek Freak a much-needed co-star who can space the floor.

However, it doesn't take much longer to realize why this doesn't make sense for the Bucks' future. They'd likely have to give up draft picks that would be extremely valuable given the uncertainty regarding Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee needs to pick a direction before things get even more dicey. The organization could continue to try to build around the 30-year-old, but a Porter trade doesn't move the needle toward title contention.

Makes Sense: Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are in a similar situation to the Bucks regarding Stephen Curry. The only difference is that they can't move on from him so easily. Curry will retire in Golden State, meaning these final years of his career are putting pressure on the front office to surround him with the talent to win.

At 20-18, it feels like the Warriors are a few pieces away from being a scary playoff team. Don't forget, they got to the second round last year and finished the regular season 23-8 after acquiring Jimmy Butler III.

Golden State could put together a package involving veterans, or even Jonathan Kuminga when he becomes eligible for trade on Jan. 15. He and some draft picks would be valuable to the Nets, giving both sides more pieces to move in opposite directions. In this case, Brooklyn would get another piece for the young core.