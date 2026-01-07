NBA Mock Trade: Nets Deal Michael Porter Jr. to East Contender

The Brooklyn Nets are in an extremely interesting situation at this point in the season, given the state of the roster and the team's performance as of late.

The Nets are 11-22, but have strung together an impressive month or so of basketball, having gone 8-6 since Dec. 1. They've beaten some good teams, but when looking at the bigger picture, it's clear they're still rebuilding.

Michael Porter Jr. has not only been a big part of Brooklyn's wins, but he has also put together an All-Star-level season. The Nets' record is the only thing that could keep him from representing the team in Los Angeles this season, averaging 25.9 points, 7.6 and 3.4 assists per game on incredible 50-41-83 shooting splits.

Naturally, being that the 27-year-old is on a rebuilding team, the floodgates for trade rumors have opened up. There are several suitors for Porter with the Feb. 5 deadline approaching, but one Eastern Conference contender definitely stands out above the rest.

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly not yet called the Nets about Porter, but have still been tabbed as one that could acquire the forward. At 27-9, the defense has been spectacular, and they have their franchise player in Cade Cunningham.

However, Detroit could use another offensive punch from the perimeter. Cunningham (26.7 PPG) and Jalen Duren (17.9) are the team's top scorers, but there's a significant dropoff after that. Porter could be the third scoring option to provide a cushion and championship experience.

Detroit Pistons receive: Michael Porter Jr., 2027 second-round pick (via LAL)

Brooklyn Nets receive: Tobias Harris, Caris LeVert, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick

In this mock deal, the Nets would essentially take back salary filler and two first-round picks for Porter. The second-round pick attached from Brooklyn is a bit of insurance for the Pistons, but for the most part, it's a low-risk move for both sides.

Harris and LeVert have missed time as of late and haven't been as effective on offense. Porter's production outweighs both of them, along with his versatility as a defender. Detroit's outgoing draft capital is expected to be toward the back of the first round considering it's status as a title contender.

The Nets, on the other hand, would move off of a piece that, while fun to watch, has been somewhat of a detriment to their quest to land a top pick in 2026. They'd not only be able to embrace the rebuild, but then have two first-round picks in 2026 and add a future first to their already-lucrative stash of draft capital.